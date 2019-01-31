Kenan Thompson ‘Finally’ Joins Instagram, ‘Driving My Friends And Family Crazy’

Longtime Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 30, and revealed that he is finally on Instagram.

The 40-year-old actor was on the late-night talk show to promote the upcoming animated movie Wonder Park, in which he voices a beaver named Gus, but also used his guest appearance as a way to get more people to follow him on the social media site.

Right after the Tonight Show aired on the East Coast, Thompson’s number of followers jumped to more than 14,500. It will likely grow a whole lot more after the West Coast learns that the funny man is now on Instagram.

So far, there are only three posts on his page.

His very first Instagram post was a funny photo of himself as a kid sitting in a bubble bath wearing a yellow rain coat and hat. In his caption, Thompson explained that he “finally” upgraded his phone just so he could join the Gram.

In his second post, the Atlanta native shared a snapshot of himself getting into costume as Sump’n Claus for an SNL sketch. He’s sitting in the makeup chair backstage at the NBC program, and his first-born child, Georgia, is sitting in his lap adoringly looking up at him wondering what’s going on.

Thompson explained in the super-long caption that he really liked that character and the “brilliant sketch” that Bryan H. Tucker wrote. He also stated that he “loved that day” because it was one of the first times that he brought his now 4-year-old daughter to the set with him. “Look how intrigued she is!!! I love this pic so much,” he said.

“This Insta thing is so fun!! I’m definitely driving my friends and family crazy!!!”

His third Instagram post was a pic of him on the Tonight Show set in the middle of his interview with his old pal Fallon.

Thompson also posted two short clips to his Instagram Story that he recorded while at the New York City-based show. Fallon, the Roots, and the studio audience are all featured.

Several of his current and former SNL co-stars are already following him on Instagram, including Leslie Jones, Bobby Moynihan, Aidy Bryant, and Beck Bennett. Fallon does not appear to have followed him yet.

Meanwhile, the Emmy award winner — who has been working in showbiz since he was a teenager — may soon be leaving Saturday Night Live to star in his very own primetime television series.

In mid-January, it was announced that Thompson will be shooting a pilot for a single-camera NBC comedy called Saving Kenan. According to Deadline, the show is about a newly widowed father who wants to do everything for his children, but has to also let in his persistent father-in-law because the man wants to be more involved with his grandkids’ lives.