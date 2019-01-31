Jennifer Lopez ‘Flattered’ After Ex-Boyfriend Diddy Leaves Flirty Comment On Her Sexy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez is said to be feeling very flattered after her former boyfriend, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, left a very cute and flirty comment on her recent sexy social media post.

According to a Jan. 30 report by Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez recently took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself flaunting her extremely toned abs and hot body. Of course, her fans loved the sexy snapshot, and so did her ex-boyfriend, Diddy.

The rapper left a comment along with a heart-eyed emoji on the photo of Lopez posing in a pair of skin-tight leggings and a skimpy bra while she showed off her six-pack abs. Not long after, JLo’s boyfriend, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, left a comment of his own.

“Lucky me,” A-Rod wrote in the comment section, not to be shown up by Diddy, whom Jen dated from 1999-2001.

Sources now tell the outlet that Lopez is flattered by the attention from Diddy, and feels great about the way her body is looking after she’s been putting in a lot of hard work at the gym.

“Jen is flattered by Sean’s flirty comment on her social media. Jen has been working really hard on her diet, exercise and health lately so she feels really good about how she looks and is glad that her ex is taking notice. However she is totally in love with her boyfriend Alex, who even told her he was going to comment back at Diddy. Jen has remained friendly with Diddy over the years since they were a couple, and if the timing were different, she might feel differently about his sweet message online, but for now, she is fully invested in looking good for her man Alex,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, the insider goes on to add that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know that Diddy’s comments were not meant to be disrespectful, or to start any sort of feud among the trio.

The source says that it was done in “fun,” and that JLo is very confident in her currently relationship with A-Rod. The two have been dating for almost two years, and have merged their lives together, including their children from former relationships.

The couple have even been searching for a larger home to hold their blended family, and fans fully expect the pair to make an engagement announcement in the near future.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.