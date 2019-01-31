‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Three Big Exits To Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be two big exits in Salem very soon, and that the landscape of the show will change yet again.

According to a report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans are going to be forced to say goodbye to at least three characters, all of whom will be departing in the very near future.

One of the first Salem residents to leave town will be Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). The actress first started playing the role of Shawn and Belle’s daughter, Claire, back in 2015. The character has been sweet and salty at the same time, often trying to help others, but actually ending up hurting those around her.

She seemed to be a bit like her aunt, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and she’ll soon be gone. It’s unclear why the character will leave, but it seems that she could simply go to live with her parents, or even head to South Africa to be with her former boyfriend, Theo Carver.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will also be exiting the soap yet again. Telfer took to social media to confirm his exit, revealing that Xander was leaving Salem and heading to the motherland, Greece, for a bit of rest and relaxation.

However, rumors are flying that Xander will soon be back in town, and since Days of Our Lives films about six months in advance, it seems that fans will get to see Xander return sometime in late summer or early fall.

Another shocking exit for the soap opera comes in the form of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). The longtime Salem resident has been on and off the show for years, and has recently be a part of some big storylines, such as the custody battle for Holly Jonas.

However, the actress was allegedly let go from the soap. She announced the news via social media as she posted a photo of herself revealing that she nearly made it to being a “master of soaps” after 19 years, and thanked Days of Our Lives for the memories.

Recently, Chloe has been entangled in an emotional and romantic relationship with her former husband, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but it looks like that will end as Brady will have yet another failed relationship following his recent split with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Fans can watch all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.