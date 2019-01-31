Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skimpy Black Bathing Suit

Larsa Pippen continues to flaunt her toned beach body on social media. This week, the former Real Housewives of Miami star posted yet another racy photo of herself.

On Monday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a skimpy black bathing suit as she showed off her curves for all of her social media followers.

In the photo, Larsa is seen sitting poolside in her sexy one-piece bathing suit, which shows off her hourglass figure and ample cleavage. Pippen sits in front of the swimming pool, and poses with her curvy backside and toned legs on full display.

Larsa’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fall down her back all the way to her waist in the photograph. She also dons a bronzed glow and berry color on her lips.

Pippen completes her look by sporting a pair of oversize reflective sunglasses and a bracelet on her right wrist. In the caption of the sexy snapshot, Larsa reveals that she’s missing someone, and added a lip emoji, which led some of her followers to believe that she may have a new love in her life, or was possibly missing her estranged husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen announced her split from Scottie Pippen last year, and filed for divorce in November, citing irreconcilable differences.

The reality star released a statement confirming the split, and revealed that it was in the best interest of both her and Scottie that they go their separate ways.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” Larsa told Us Weekly after the split.

After the divorce announcement, fans began to speculate that Larsa may have cheated on Scottie, or that she was in it for the money. Pippen then decided to speak out on the rumors surrounding her marriage, revealing that she was not a gold digger, and that she gave everything to her 21-year marriage, but in the end her husband simply wasn’t there for her in the way that she needed him to be.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s sexy looks by following her on Instagram.