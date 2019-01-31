Rob Kardashian Planning To Watch Blac Chyna Closely During Custody Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s custody battle is only just beginning. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is planning to keep a close watch on his baby mama as she continues to raise some red flags about her parenting.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian isn’t happy about how his daughter Dream Kardashian is being taken care of while she’s in the custody of her mother Blac Chyna.

Sources tell the outlet that Dream is the love of Rob’s life and that he hates when he is separated from her while she is with Chyna. However, he’s allegedly been trying to have a good co-parenting relationship with his former fiance as it is in the best interest of their daughter.

“There are major red flags with Chyna that concern Rob. He is extremely protective of Dream so he’s watching very closely right now,” an insider dished.

In addition, Kardashian has allegedly been keeping an eye on everything that Chyna has been doing.

“When it comes to the safety of Dream, that is the most paramount in any situation and Rob has been trying his best to get to the bottom of everything when it comes down to Chyna’s behavior,” the source added.

Currently, Rob is said to be trying to figure out how he can become a full-time dad to little Dream, as he believes that Chyna is often an “absent mom” and worries about the care and safety of his little girl.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian’s famous family is in agreement with him when it comes to little Dream. The family believes that Blac Chyna is not properly taking care of the little girl, and they’re supporting Rob as he attempts to give his daughter a happy and stable environment.

A source claims that while Rob has been dealing with a lot of his own issues in recent years, it is “clear” that Kardashian offers Dream the healthiest family life.

Recently, police have been called on Chyna twice in the past few weeks. The cops investigated an anonymous report that the reality star was drunk and unable to care for her daughter, which turned out to be false.

However, they were also called to Chyna’s Hawaii hotel room when she and her boyfriend Kid Buu got into a violent argument, where she accused him of cheating and scratched him, while he allegedly slammed her up against a wall multiple times and choked her.

Fans can see more of Rob Kardashian’s famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.