Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless & Flaunts Jewelry In New Instagram Pic

Candice Swanepoel stunned in her newest Instagram post, where she went topless and wore a ton of jewelry. The model was photographed in black-and-white, as she posed with her left hand by her chin. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, as she looked down to her left. Her left eye was covered, as she sported lipstick. Her jewelry included multiple necklaces and bracelets. She also wore multiple rings, along with a pair of earrings. Fans raved about the picture, saying, “This is beautiful” and “Always queen.”

In recent days, the model has drawn a lot of attention for a series of photos she shared where she modeled a nude one-piece. The swimsuit is part of her Tropic of C swimwear line, and features sophisticated and simple designs.

Moreover, Candice shared an amazing portrait several days ago, where her blue eyes were accentuated either by filters or thanks to the lighting. The photo showed her posing in front of a very bright blue sky, as she wore her hair down along with pink lipstick, dark mascara, and gold eyeshadow.

Swanepoel has also taken the time to share some of her personal life with fans, as she shared a snap of her two young kids earlier this month.

With all that being said, Candice has a ton of fans, along with many in the modeling industry that look up to her. She previously noted to Ellethat things weren’t always easy.

“When the economy went really bad, lots of girls quit, because clients were just using girls that they knew could deliver, so people who were surviving on a job here and there, weren’t doing those jobs any more. It’s a tough business and you have to stay on it. Tomorrow could be different. We’re all freelance at the end of the day.”

And when it comes to shopping, Swanepoel noted that “I don’t shop like crazy, or buy silly things. All my investing goes into property. I have my place in Brazil, which I’m really happy about. And I just got a new place in New York.”

This entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her launch of the Tropic of C swimwear line, which appears to be doing very well so far. Many of the new photos that are being released were taken at a resort called Amangiri in Utah. The terrain there is breathtaking, and it appears to have been a great choice as a backdrop to her chic swimwear.