Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Goes Completely Nude For Sultry Snap

Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford has raised the bar yet again when it comes to posting sizzling snaps to her social media. Ratchford has been busy at the front end of the new year wowing her admirers with several creative and jaw-dropping posts, and her most recent shot is no different and perhaps one of her most daring.

The glamour model took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself going full-on nude, covering up her most delicate assets with just a simple sun hat. Her entire, curvaceous body was front-and-center for the sultry pic, and though she was slightly covered, the tilt of her body put her entire toned physique on full display, leaving very little to the imagination.

The Maxim model positioned the prop so that her ample cleavage was able to make a slight appearance. Her buxom chest was no match for the oversized hat, and her sideboob and chiseled abs peeked out from the side of the headpiece. Her sun-kissed body glistened in the sun which was setting behind her, and she turned her head to peer over the edge of the wall to take in the splendid sight.

She wore her raven-colored locks in stunning, loose curls that cascaded down her back. She kept the accessories light, so as to not take away from the nude look, but glammed up the shot with a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She wore a shimmering pink shadow on her lids, making her emerald eyes shine, and fanned her lashes with a flick of dark mascara. She used contouring to highlight her flawless features, and lined her lips with a dark pink pencil, filling her plump pout in with a matching gloss.

Ratchford has been busy in the beginning part of the year. She’s been working hard on some Valentine’s Day-inspired shoots, including one racy scene where she rocked a sheer lingerie set that showed off her entire chest. Spilling out of the body-hugging number, Ratchford gave the camera a flirtatious stare, while she playfully ran her fingers through her dark hair.

More recently, the Esquire model showed off her voluptuous backside by rocking a nude colored thong and matching bra. Ratchford sat on her knees in an unkempt bed and turned her body so that her full booty was on display. The body-hugging frock barely covered her generous chest, and she arched her back for the sexy pic.

As usual, Ratchford’s growing fan base will be keeping a watchful eye on the social media starlets accounts to catch a glimpse of what the sexy model will be up to next.