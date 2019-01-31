‘Vikings’ Season 6: History Channel Releases A New Trailer That Hints At Betrayal Between Brothers

Could one of Ragnar's sons side with Ivar once more?

While Season 5 of Vikings has only just concluded, History Channel has already released a new trailer for the upcoming Season 6. Billed as the final season for the hit historical drama series, it is possible that Season 6 could air later in the year.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 5 finale of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings will be the final season. However, there are currently negotiations underway for a spinoff series that delves further into the Viking sagas.

However, until more is learned about the spinoff series, History Channel has released the trailer for Season 6 of Vikings for fans to ponder over. So, what can fans expect moving forward into Season 6 of Vikings?

The clip opens with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) announcing that they must all prepare for another attack. Considering Lagertha has finally arrived back in Kattegat in the Season 5 finale, it seems likely that she is referring to this location and not East Anglia where a lot of her people are now settling on in England. Also, with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) escaping Kattegat after Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) took over, it seems possible Lagertha is also referring to Ivar at this point.

So best guess from these moments in the #VIKINGS 6B trailer – Ivar hallucinates Freydis out of guilt (or she has a secret twin lmao) and Torvi is looking down at Ubbe’s body on the boat…. ???? pic.twitter.com/XlkHZUYPq2 — gee (@hybridqueens) January 31, 2019

Ivar is seen directly after Lagertha’s statement and he is declaring to someone that he still wants to attack his brothers.

“We should unleash out forces against our brothers,” Ivar says.

Interesting to note is the fact that it is indicated that he is talking to one of his brothers. Considering Ivar’s brothers appeared united against him in the Season 5 finale of Vikings, this adds the disturbing suggestion that one of them will jump sides against Bjorn’s rule in Kattegat and join with Ivar once more.

Although considering Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) was determined to kill Ivar in Season 5, it is possible he may be pretending to side with his brother. However, an image of Hvitserk with bloody eyes is seen in the trailer for Season 6 of Vikings and his fate appears to be in doubt.

The new trailer concludes with the image of Lagertha, her hair now longer.

“You died for all of us,” Lagertha says but it is unclear to who she is talking.

You can view the new clip for Season 6 of Vikings below.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.