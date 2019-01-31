‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Know The Alien’s Identity After Shocking New Clue

The Masked Singer may have gone too far with one of the clues about the alien, and now fans are almost positive they know who the woman behind the elaborate costume and mask is.

According to Entertainment Tonight, The Masked Singer stepped up their game when it came to giving out clues about the four performers who graced the stage during week five of the show, and the alien was one of them.

During the episode, the alien revealed brand new clues about herself, revealing that she spent her entire life under a “microscope,” and that while she was growing up she craved “the simple life.” She also said “That’s hot,” during her clue package, making many fans believe it could be Paris Hilton behind the mask.

However, after the performance, the final clue of the night was revealed. A prop was wheeled out and revealed to be a police badge. The alien then revealed that the badge was real, and that she actually “swore to protect and serve.” Upon closer investigation, the badge was revealed to be from the Muncie, Indiana, police force.

The police badge was the final clue that many fans needed to ring in their final guess about the identity of the alien, and the consensus seems to be it’s Latoya Jackson.

Of course all of the clues fit Latoya, who comes from a very famous family, which includes her late brother, the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The alien has also previously revealed that she has many sisters, which is true. While the Jacksons are mostly known for their male members, including Latoya there are four girls in the family, who all hail from Indiana.

In addition, Latoya appeared on the reality TV series Armed & Famous, which took place in Muncie, and saw the stars getting deputized as actual police officers.

Meanwhile, other contestants such as the rabbit and lion performed during the episode as well. The rabbit continued to throw off the judges, but fans still believe that ‘NSYNC star Joey Fatone is behind the bunny ears, while the lion wowed with her rendition of “California Dreaming” and continued to confuse judges. However, fans seem to believe that it could be Rumer Willis.

At the end of the night, the unicorn was chosen to be unmasked, and was revealed to be none other than former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling.

Fans can see more of the alien when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.