JWoww Rips Into Estranged Husband Roger Matthews, Says He Abused Her & Their Children

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Matthews, have been in the throes of a nasty divorce since September of last year. Rumors of Matthews’ temper and the toxic relationship between the duo in a series of he-said-she-said social media posts have been ongoing since the split, and now JWoww has brought the drama to her website, spilling it all for the public and making some pretty heavy allegations against her ex.

In a lengthy post to her website addressed to her estranged husband, JWoww rips into Matthews, calling him an “abuser to the core.” She alleges that her ex spat at her, pushed her, and threw her to the ground before saying that Matthews prevented her from leaving when she tried to escape one of his tirades by locking the door. She further alleged that Matthews has made threats toward the reality star and that he has “belittled” and “disparaged” her, as Us Weekly reported.

She also claimed that Matthews has been trying to sugarcoat their situation on social media and giving the public a false narrative of their drama. JWoww also revealed that her ex has been trying to blackmail her by threatening to release a video of her crying, looking pale, and being incoherent, when in reality, she says, she was coming down from a string of his verbal abuse. She alleges that Matthews, just before recording the video, called her names, dragged her father into it, and bragged about a woman he had an affair with.

“I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become… I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani. They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence,” JWoww said.

Topping off the lengthy post, JWoww shared the Nassau County police report detailing an episode of the alleged abuse from 2007, where she told law enforcement officials that Matthews grabbed her by the throat. She then shared text messages from herself and the families nanny where Matthews refused to pay the sitter, claiming that all financials had to go through their lawyer.

At the end of the blog post, JWoww shared a handful of videos of the couple arguing, and a clip from the video that Matthews himself has been sharing, which shows the couple engaged in a verbal altercation.

“I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again mistaken for weakness. Remember that. I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken,” JWoww added.