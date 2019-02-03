See Rams Captain KhaDarel Hodge’s Sexiest Modeling Shots

His backup plan, in case football doesn't pan out, is to pose before the camera.

When the Los Angeles Rams placed KhaDarel Hodge on the roster for the current season, he admitted that he already had a back-up plan in case this football thing didn’t pan out for him.

Modeling.

Hodge confessed to the Orange County Register that he would love to get into modeling.

“Casual, street clothes, it doesn’t matter. Suits, yeah, I like that one. I’ve given a shout-out to GQ if they want to get me on board. I was working on getting into a magazine, sometime in September,” he said.

A 6-feet-2-inches receiver, fans and the coaching staff expect quite a bit from Hodge. He typically doesn’t disappoint. In a preseason game against the Raiders, he caught three passes for first downs, and made a 47-yard touchdown catch.

So, he isn’t giving up on his football career to model exclusively just yet.

“It’s an incredible experience to play in the NFL, it’s like living a dream. And actually playing in the games is an even better experience,” he said.

While he was waiting to hear back from the Rams — to see if he would be on the roster before the season began — he began building his modeling portfolio. Hodge ended up with some amazing and drool-worthy shots that can be found on Instagram.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was training a couple of other players back home, getting that going, and I was trying to do the modeling thing. I was just building my portfolio,” he said.

In the meantime, Hodge kept pushing himself at practice — and ended up playing in 14 games during his rookie season. He even logged five tackles on special teams.

The 23-year-old Mississippi native was photographed by Demarcus Adams while wearing Nike Pro and Karl Kani. The shots were fantastic, and appeared on dmfashionbook.com.

For one incredible shot, Hodges shows off his bulging six-pack while wearing Nike compression shorts, artificial rain running in rivulets down his body. A pair of earrings, in both ears, glistened in the light.

His fans and followers heaped praise upon Hodges, complimenting him on his physique and telling him how hot he was.

During an interview with LockerRoomUpdate.com, one given while still playing at Prairie View A&M University, Hodges disclosed that he began playing football when he was just three years old. He looked up to his cousin, Shay Hodge, who was a receiver at Ole Miss. He also looked up to his older brother, he said.

He confessed in that interview from 2016 that he hoped to play professional football — and to place on the top 100 list. So far, so good for this Rams player and aspiring model.