Witney Carson McAllister Shows Off Lean Legs In Lace Leotard

Witney Carson McAllister is not only a dancing pro, but she’s been winning the sultry Instagram snap game since she started posting sexy shots of herself, flaunting her toned body. In a post added by the Dancing With the Stars regular, McAllister proved she’s not only a high-class talent, but she can bring her A-game when it comes to showing off her tight physique.

For the snap, McAllister rocked a sheer, lace leotard in an eye-popping shade of crimson. The tiny, body hugging number clung to the dancer’s firm body and left little to the imagination with its see-through front panel. Her ample cleavage was front and center for the photo and was accentuated by bedazzled paneling on the bra portion of the one-piece frock.

Cut high to her waist, the DWTS starlet’s gorgeously-fit legs were on full display. She leaned up against some backstage equipment, extending an arm to show off their firmness as well. She playfully rested one hand on her thigh and gave the camera a sexy smile.

McAllister wore her honey-colored hair in loose waves that spilled over her sun-kissed shoulders. She rocked a smokey eyeshadow and capped the look off with a daring shade of cherry-colored lip stain. The dancer kept the accessories light, so as to not take away the dress, but she did add some sex appeal to the look by strapping on a pair of peep-toed high-heels in nude.

Recently, McAllister showed off her curvaceous frame while taking a stroll on a gorgeous-looking beach. She flaunted her fit frame by wearing a sky blue, off-shoulder bikini that wowed her 1.1 million followers. She turned her body so that her full booty was on display and popped a leg out to highlight her muscular legs.

For that picture, the dancer wore her blonde locks in tousled waves that gave off a beach-babe vibe. She ran a hair through her hair playfully as the gave the camera a shy nod.

McAllister married her high school sweetheart, Carson, a little over three years ago. She told People Magazine that though she wasn’t sure their relationship would work out when her career took off, the duo has been happily married after tying the knot in a New Year’s Eve bash. She also revealed that while the couple plans to take it slow when it comes to extending their family, kids are definitely on the horizon for the stunning couple.

“We don’t know, but we just kind of have to play it by ear because everything’s so crazy right now. It’s like we’re not really settled at all. But we do want kids,” said McAllister.