‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Unmasks The Unicorn: Find Out Who It Was

The Masked Singer has officially unmasked another star, and fans were stunned to find out the identity of the unicorn on Wednesday night’s show.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, The Masked Singer has revealed the identity of yet another star. The unicorn’s mask was stripped off during the fifth episode of the season to reveal former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling.

All of the clues pointed to the reality star being the woman behind the mask, but there were so many possibilities and guesses for the judges and fans to ponder over. Although Ken Jeong guessed correctly, the other judges believed the unicorn’s identity was much different.

Jenny McCarthy thought that the references to Beverly Hills may mean that Lauren Conrad was under the mask, while other names such as gymnast Gabi Douglas, Paris Hilton, and Denise Richards were all thrown around during the course of the unicorn’s run on the show.

Tori Spelling opened up after her unmasking about being very self-conscious while on stage and having a huge fear of performing in front of live audiences, which she has been working on conquering during her time on the hit FOX series.

Spelling’s clues revealed that she grew up in a rich neighborhood and even revealed a brand new prop clue, which was a typewriter. The clue was a nod to the fact that Tori has written many books over the years, and has been a New York Times best-selling author.

The actress has a lot of stories to tell about her time in Hollywood, growing up with a TV mogul as a father in Aaron Spelling, her struggle with money, her marriage to Dean McDermott, and being a mother to five children.

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer has taken on a life of its own. The show has become a huge fan-favorite and a social media superstar, with viewers taking to Twitter each and every week to wager their guesses and tweet about the performances.

This week was no different as fans took to their online accounts to react to the fact that Tori was revealed as the unicorn and give their opinions on the identities of the rabbit, lion, and alien, who also all performed on Wednesday night.

The show has become such a hit that FOX has decided to renew it for Season 2, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

Fans can see more of Tori Spelling’s former competitors when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.