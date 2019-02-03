Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend Ricki Lander

Ricki Noel Lander, 38, has been dating New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft for the last five years. Although they’ve been seen together at various red-carpet events, the couple seems to value their privacy, as Lander only made her Instagram page public last year. The statuesque, willowy blonde is an actress whose IMDB page lists small roles in Ant-Man, Blue Bloods, and Unforgettable, among others.

Her relationship with Kraft made headlines last year after she gave birth to a baby daughter named Monarch. Although they’re still together, Kraft has made it clear that the baby is not his.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby,” a statement from Robert Kraft’s spokesperson read, as published by People. “While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

However, the Daily Mail reported that Kraft plans to financially support the kids.

Lander does not post a lot on Instagram and she hasn’t posted a photo since last September but the ones that she’s posted show off her great looks. Here are 10 of the hottest photos that she’s posted on her page.

1) Yoga Lover

Lander strikes a pretty impressive yoga pose in this one. It’s pretty clear, based on the caption, that it’s something that she does pretty often.

2) Sexy Smolder

Lander’s selfie game is on point with this one as she shows off a sultry smolder in this photo.

3) Elegance in Purple

The 38-year-old beauty had no problem flaunting her curves in an elegant evening gown in this photo.

4) Perfect Pout

Lander showed that she can pull-off an age-defying barely there/no makeup look with ease in this one.

5) Lady In White

Lander is quite the fashionista as well. Here, she shows she isn’t afraid to rock a classic all-white outfit.

6) Girl Boss

Who’s the boss? In this photo, it’s Ricki Lander!

7) Tousled Tresses

Based on her Instagram posts, Lander loves to show off her hair. For good reason, it looks healthy and well taken care of.

8) Met Gala Princess Dress

In 2018, Robert Kraft and Ricki Lander attended the Met Gala together and she wore this floral ball gown. The theme of the night was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

9) Sunny Selfie

This is another sunny selfie showing off Lander’s striking bone structure and hair.

10) Stunning Oscar look

Being Robert Kraft’s girlfriend seems to come with a lot of perks. Even though she hasn’t had a lot of high-profile acting roles, Lander attended the Academy Awards in a slinky black dress with cascading curls over her shoulder.

Ricki Lander and Rober Kraft’s relationship may seem unconventional to some, but it looks like it’s working for them. It’s likely that Kraft is more focused on the Patriots winning a sixth Super Bowl trophy that justifying his love life to anyone, anyway.