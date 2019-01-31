‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Show Set To Change Things Up A Bit

The Masked Singer is a huge hit. The singing competition where celebrities conceal their identities by hiding under elaborate costumes and masks has totally won over viewers who can’t wait to see which star will be unmasked each week.

According to AOL, The Masked Singer is set to do something different and make a change during Episode 5. The show will feature only four performers, as the numbers are now dwindling, and have a group performance for fans to enjoy.

This week, the rabbit, alien, unicorn, and lion will all take the stage for solo performances, but they’ll also share a group number during the show for the judges and the fans to enjoy.

However, at the end of the night, one of TV’s biggest mysteries will be revealed, as fans of the show are dying to know who is under all of the masks, and one of the stars will certainly be taking off their shield and showing their face for all to see.

The rabbit, lion, alien, and unicorn have all been hotly debated with stars such as Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, Paris Hilton, Denise Richards, Tori Spelling, JC Chasez, Latoya Jackson, Kendall Jenner, and more being some of the top suspects.

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer has become such a huge hit among fans that the show has officially been renewed for Season 2 at FOX, which means that following the end of the current season, fans will get to see a whole new group of stars wear over the top costumes and sing their hearts out, hoping to stick around week after week.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Broadcasting Company said in a statement via Deadline.

“I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

So far, viewers have watched stars like NFL player “Downtown” Antonio Brown, comedian and actor Tommy Chong, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, and comedian and actress Margaret Cho all be unmasked on the stage. This week’s reveal will be even bigger as fans can’t wait to find out who’ve they’ve been watching sing all of these weeks.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX.