‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Think Dinah Jane Could Be The Lion

The Masked Singer has captivated fans, who are desperately trying to figure out which celebrities are behind the costumes as they belt out popular songs. Could Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane be one of them?

According to a report by Elite Daily, many fans believe that Dinah Jane is the singer behind the lion mask on FOX’s hit TV series The Masked Singer. Dinah is a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, and some clues point to Jane being the woman behind the mask.

Some of the clues that could hint at Dinah behind the lion include the fact that she’s “stepping away” from her “pride.” Fifth Harmony recently disbanded to work on solo projects. In addition, the lion revealed that her pride contained a lot of women, which has hints at a girl group.

Of course the lion is one of the best singers on the show, and she’s been belting out hits week after week and earning major praise not only from fans, but from the judges, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thick, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong, as well.

When Dinah was asked about whether or not she was the lion on the show, she had this to say,

“I’ve seen that everywhere on social media. Everyone is tagging me in that like, ‘OMG, Dinah’s The Lion.’ I don’t blame them. The lion is my alter ego so maybe that’s why they think I’m The Lion. But I will get back to you on that. I will probably work on the show. We’ll see what happens. I’m also curious who the Lion is,” the singer stated, not giving fans a confirmation or denial to their questions.

However, while Dinah Jane may be a good guess, other fans seem almost certain that Rumer Willis is the woman behind the lion mask. Every single clue has fit the actress/singer perfectly, including being from Hollywood royalty with parents like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis; having many women in her pride, as Rumer has four sisters; and a hint about “Hailey,” a city in Idaho where her family often lives and her father owns a large ranch.

Fans will get a chance to watch the lion in action, as well as four other contestants, during this week’s brand new episode of the show, where another celebrity will be unmasked at the end of the hour-long episode.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX.