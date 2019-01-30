Viral Photo Shows Meghan Markle Sharing Adorable Moment With A Smitten Young Boy During Visit To London School

Kensington Palace shared the photo of Duchess Meghan's visit with some young actors.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment with a young actor during her visit to a London school, and now video of the adorable exchange is getting viral attention.

The Duchess of Sussex made a visit to the National Theatre in London on Wednesday, watching a group of young actors from Edith Neville Primary School perform a scene the play War Horse. As People magazine noted, Meghan took some time to meet the young thespians after the show, which included one boy who seemed flustered to be meeting a member of the royal family.

“Kensington Palace shared a sweet photo of one school boy with an ear-to-ear smile and his chin propped up by his hands gazing up at the royal, clearly starstruck – and perhaps a bit smitten!” the report noted. “Meghan, with a hand placed on her growing baby bump, returns the grin.”

Meghan Markle also gave some props to the young actors, saying she secretly took in their show before Christmas and was very impressed.

“It was great, I didn’t want to leave,” she said.

The People magazine report noted that the children knew there was a “VIP” in attendance at one of their December shows, but they only found out on Friday that it was the Suits actress. Some of the children said they thought it was maybe Emma Watson and were thrilled to learn it was the newest member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle has been keeping quite busy even amid her pregnancy, appearing at a series of public events as the newest members of the royal family. But her work will apparently stay on that side of the pond, as the creator of Suits pushed aside rumors that Meghan would be making a return for the series finale.

As News.com.au reported, show creator Aaron Korsh said while it would be great if the actress could return to the show, they were not asking her to leave her new position in the royal family to film any scenes. There had been rumors building for several weeks that Meghan could make a surprise return.

“I would love it,” Korsh added. “But I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

But some fans noted that Korsh’s answer still left a sliver of possibility that Meghan Markle could somehow appear in the Suits finale — given that any scenes in which she appeared were filmed in London. That way, she would not have to leave the royal family duties and could still appear.