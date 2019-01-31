Canada Cuts Cuban Presence As Another Case Of A Diplomat Falling Ill Confirmed

With 14 Canadian diplomats now confirmed ill, staff numbers are cut.

Another diplomat has been confirmed as falling ill in Cuba, bringing the reported total to 14. As a result of this, Canada will cut its diplomatic staff housed there by half.

According to Reuters, the 14th confirmed case of a Canadian diplomat falling ill in Cuba has resulted in a cut of staff by the Canadian government. Prior to the downsizing of current staff in Cuba, all family members and nonessential staff had previously been sent home.

Reports of a strange illness in Cuba occurring with Canadian and U.S. diplomats have been ongoing since 2017. The latest case has caused Canada to withdraw staff in line with what the U.S. has previously done. While the U.S. had initially had more than 50 staff members in Cuba, that number has been cut to no more than 18 as a result of the ongoing reports of the mysterious illness.

According to CNN, the following statement was released on Wednesday from the Canadian government.

“The health, safety, and security of our diplomatic staff and their families remain our priority. The Canadian government continues to investigate the potential causes of the unusual health symptoms experienced by some Canadian diplomatic staff and their family members posted in Havana, Cuba. To date, no cause has been identified.”

Since the last reported attack of these symptoms in November 2018, officials have tested the remaining diplomats and can now confirm that 14 diplomats have been affected.

“These tests confirm that an additional employee has symptoms consistent with those of previously affected employees. This brings the total number of affected Canadian employees, spouses and dependents to 14. All affected people will continue to receive medical attention, as required.”

The Canadian government also indicates that there is no threat to Canadians traveling to Cuba recreationally. Government officials from Cuba have publically stated that there is no ongoing attack on the U.S. and Canada by Cuba.

The strange illness includes symptoms of dizziness, headaches, and nausea. No cause has yet to be officially identified. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, it is possible that the sound of a certain type of cricket might be a potential origin for what is being described as “sonic attacks.” The report, which was issued by a British and American scientist has not yet been peer tested.

A study that was released in the medical journal JAMA in March 2018 indicates that of the 21 people studied at the time, additional symptoms included problems with “memory, concentration, balance, eyesight, hearing, sleeping or headaches that lasted more than three months,” according to CNN. Three people in that study ended up requiring hearing aids.