Andy Cohen Gets A Second Baby Shower Hosted By Kelly Ripa And Sarah Jessica Parker

Baby Shower Part 2 is decidedly more sedate than the one thrown by the Real Housewives.

The Real Housewives threw Andy Cohen a baby shower, and unsurprisingly, it was a drama-filled affair. But the Watch What Happens Live host also had an intimate East Coast party that made the West Coast fete look like a drunken night of debauchery thanks to hosts Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa.

The Daily Mail reports that Cohen’s New York celebration was a sharp contrast to the Los Angeles party that featured a booze-filled event complete with table dancing. And that wasn’t the only drama on tap at the L.A. shindig.

The Bravo host revealed that he was expecting a baby boy via a surrogate in December. Right away, several ladies from the Real Housewives decided to throw Cohen an epic baby shower for the ages.

At the event last week, after a dinner filled with alcohol, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna started dancing on the table to Madonna’s “Express Yourself.”

“Sorry, Harry, but Drunk Rinna came out,” quipped co-star Kyle Richards.

But Richards didn’t let Rinna’s display deter her from her own turn in the spotlight. She and Dorit Kemsley jumped on a table for a dance of their own. Richards couldn’t help but give party-goers a glimpse of her signature splits as she worked it to Kelis’ song “Milkshake.”

Of course, what party would be complete without a fight between Real Housewives stars? A short while after the dancing, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammar got into it.

Andy Cohen says he witnessed the Housewives fighting.

“I was walking by Erika and Erika [Girardi] goes, “Get the cameras! Get the cameras!’ Because she’s a trained housewife, but there are no cameras here. Dorit and Camille were going at it at the end of the table,” he said.

Cohen didn’t let the battle go on too long, though.

“I said, ‘Ladies, shut it down. Save it for the reunion!'” he said.

Meanwhile, the East Coast party was a much more sedate affair.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker, along with guests John Mayer, Rebecca Romijn, and Anderson Cooper showed up to celebrate the father-to-be with some traditional baby shower games.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host worried that their party might have been too relaxed after the L.A. one.

“Still feel like we got the assignment wrong after seeing that other shower,” she wrote in the comments on Cohen’s Instagram post.

“You got it right babe,” Cohen reassured her.

If you are suffering from FOMO, fans can watch the Bravo special Andy’s Baby Shower starting on Friday at 5 p.m. on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.