Jessa Duggar Seewald Gives First Peek Of Baby Number 3, Shares Sweet Sonogram With Fans

Jessa Duggar is expecting her third child with Ben Seewald.

Jessa Duggar announced that she is expecting her third baby just three weeks ago and she now she has gotten her first look at what he or she looks like. She and husband, Ben Seewald, went to what appears to be their first appointment to get a sonogram to make sure the new baby is healthy. They may also have been told if they are having a boy or a girl.

Jessa took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share her excitement of the first photo of this new little one. She not only posted this one, but she also shared side-by-side photos of her firstborn, Spurgeon, and their second child, Henry, in their unborn snapshots as well. She joked that this new baby has the exact same nose as the two boys. The Duggar daughter is thrilled that she and Ben will have another bundle of joy to add to their growing brood.

Fans are super excited about this pregnancy as well. Many took to Jessa’s timeline to share their happiness on seeing her unborn child. It’s likely that the Seewalds know the gender of the baby after this sonogram, or it’s possible that they want to be surprised this time around, but that is doubtful.

The last two pregnancies they knew that they were having boys. However, both Jessa and Ben kept the secret to themselves. There were two other people besides them who also knew the gender of their second baby. Sisters Jana and Joy Duggar tagged along to baby Henry’s sonogram. They were excited to be the only ones in the family who knew that Jessa was carrying another little boy.

Most are rooting for Ben and Jessa to have a little girl this time around, but others have predicted another boy for the reality stars. Some have said that this one has more delicate features than the boys did, so it has to be a girl, while others are sure that there is proof in the photo that it is a boy.

There was also some concern among a few fans after they saw the photo. They indicated that the color of the placenta was too light and didn’t look right in the photo of the new baby. It could have been just the lighting at the time, but they were concerned enough to urge Jessa Duggar to inquire about it right away. It’s likely that if there was a problem, the tech would have noticed and addressed the issue with the couple.

The new Seewald baby is due to arrive sometime in the spring. Jessa Duggar is looking happy and healthy just as she did with the first two pregnancies. Keep watching for her growing baby bump in monthly photos that are sure to follow soon. In addition, a new season of Counting On begins on February 11.