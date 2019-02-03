How Many Kids Does Big Boi Have?

With the 2019 Super Bowl in full swing, football fans are also looking forward to the halftime show, deemed “the most-watched concert of the year, every year” by CBS Sports. Among the artists taking the stage at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show today is Outkast rapper Big Boi.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the Atlanta-born rapper, songwriter, actor, and record producer reassured fans that “Atlanta’s rich hip-hop legacy” would be “represented in some capacity” on the stage of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The former member of the Grammy-winning rap duo Outkast went solo in 2008 and has released three studio albums in the past decade, with the most recent one, Boomiverse, coming out in June of 2017. Given the immense popularity of the Outkast rapper, especially during the golden days of his collaboration with former band member André 3000, many have quizzed into the artist’s personal life.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan André Patton, is happily married to the gorgeous entrepreneur Sherlita Patton, with whom he shares two children. The couple has been married for nearly 17 years and has a 23-year-old daughter named Jordan and a 17-year-old son named Cross.

In addition to Jordan and Cross, Big Boi also fathered another son. According to Gossip Gist, the rapper’s oldest son was born from a previous relationship. Big Boi named his first son Antwan André Patton Jr., although he is more famously known as Bamboo.

Big Boi’s only daughter, Jordan, graduated from Auburn University. During her teenage years, Jordan seemed to be following in her father’s musical footsteps. In 2011, when she was just 16-years-old, Jordan started a kids’ label with Big Boi under the name Purple Ribbon Kidz, per a report from Rap-Up.

The label was launched in June of 2011 with a vibrant party held at the Hard Rock Café in Atlanta.

A more recent photo of Jordan, shared by Big Boi on Twitter in 2016, showed she remained connected to the music world. In the photo, Jordan is seen hanging out with her father and the rest of the Big Grams band, namely Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel.

My Daughter Jordan Rockin With Big Grams #HangOutFest pic.twitter.com/NpAdIZvwh8 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) May 20, 2016

Meanwhile, her brother Cross is currently attending the University of Oregon, where he plays football for the Oregon Ducks. On the day that Cross officially announced he had committed to the university, proud papa Big Boi took to Instagram to share a lovely family photo of himself, his wife Sherlita, and their son.

Big Boi’s third child, Bamboo, is one year older than his brother Cross and will turn 19 later this month. Both Patton boys went to Woodward Academy in Georgia. Cross left Woodward last September to go to the University of Oregon. His brother, Bamboo, graduated from Woodward four months earlier, in May of 2018.

On the day of his graduation, Big Boi marked the occasion with a proud photo of himself, his boy Bamboo, and his former band partner, André 3000 of Outkast. According to Billboard, the band reunited to celebrate Bamboo’s graduation

The Patton boys appear to have forged a close relationship, judging by their interaction on social media. Last October, when Cross was officially enrolled into the Oregon Ducks team, Bamboo posted a heartwarming message on Twitter in which he congratulated his brother on his achievement.

Congratulations @CrossPatton. Words can’t explain how proud I am of you man. Defied the odds and now look where all your hard work got you. With that being said, the journey isn’t over. This is just the beginning to the GREAT legacy that you’re about to leave‼️#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/CgCFLdPt7M — Bamboo Patton (@BambooThekidd) October 19, 2018

The beautiful sentiment was reciprocated by Cross, who replied to his brother’s post.

“I love you bro,” Cross wrote on Twitter.