Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Sets Off ‘Parent Police’ With Video Of 7-Year-Old Daughter Firing A Rifle

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, is facing backlash from online parent-shamers once again. The professional motocross racer shared a video on Wednesday of his 7-year-old daughter, Willow, shooting a rifle. Many users flocked to the post to say that the girl is too young to be touching a gun, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The video, which appeared on Hart’s Instagram, showed Willow wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray sweatpants as she leaned in to fire the 22 rifle.

Willow first asked if the safety was on before shooting. Hart confirmed that it was and told Willow she could shoot whenever she was ready. After a few seconds, Willow fired the rifle and smiled into the distance.

“Haven’t poked the parent police bear in a few days,” Hart began in the caption.

“Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old.”

Hart continued on to explain that he wants his kids to be knowledgeable of gun safety as early as possible.

“For the record none of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands,” the father-of-two wrote.

While some users praised Hart for teaching his daughter about gun safety, others stated that she didn’t need to use a gun so early in life.

“It is just indoctrinating the toxic American culture that guns are somehow cool,” one user wrote.

After seeing several negative comments, Hart fired back to defend his actions, writing that it is his second amendment right to carry a gun, Us Weekly reported.

“I enjoy debate and shedding light on subjects that are sensitive like this,” Hart said, adding that he doesn’t appreciate having his culture insulted.

Hart is no stranger to criticism from parent-shamers on Instagram. In December, the racer shared images of Willow and his son, Jameson, who was 1-year-old at the time, riding dirt bikes. Many users commented that the activity is too dangerous for children. Also, over the summer, Jameson developed hand, foot, and mouth disease, and Hart was criticized for taking the child out in public.

Neither Hart nor his wife condones virtual parent police, however. In December, Pink shared a photo of Jameson and sarcastically called out critics, joking that she couldn’t parent without strangers on the internet telling her what to do, People reported. When negative comments still rolled in, the singer kicked it up a notch and penned a lengthy statement about letting her and Hart parent as they see fit.