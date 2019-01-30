Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Shares Naked Photo On Instagram

Shanina Shaik isn’t one to shy away from posting racy photos on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry black-and-white photo of herself wearing nothing at all.

In the snapshot, the Australian beauty is featured naked lying in a pool of shallow water. The photo, captured by photographer Dove Shore, sees the 27-year-old model on her side partially submerged in the water, enough to cover her breast. Shaik has the side of her face touch in the water, as she looks straight into the camera with her powerful eyes. The pose she is in accentuates the model’s small waist, as well as her toned arm and shoulders.

Shaik appears to be wearing a little eye makeup and blush that showcases her high cheekbones. Her fierce eyebrows perfectly frame her face while her wet hair is slicked back. The image captures the model from the waist up, with the rest of her body off camera. A bright sky peppered with bare tree branches features in the background of the black-and-white photo.

In the caption, the model wrote that she was about to go to bed, adding a sleeping symbol and a black heart emoji.

The snap, which Shaik shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 28,500 likes and more than 170 comments within 17 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comment section to not only compliment Shaik’s beauty, but to also praise the photo’s aesthetics and artistic quality.

“Always so amazingly gorgeous,” one user wrote, while another one echoed the sentiment by chiming in, “Wow this shot.”

Maintaining her flawless physique requires a lot of hard work. Shaik has previously spoken about her diet, which consists mainly of lean protein and steamed vegetables, the Daily Mail has noted. The model added that she stays away from sugar-filled fruits and alcohol, the report continues.

“In the morning I start off my day with hot water and lemon, and then I might just have two boiled eggs with a bit of avocado or smoked salmon, or just a green juice which is more plant-based,” she said, adding that her lunch consists of basically the same while dinner is “steamed or boiled fish with steamed vegetables or a vegetable stir-fry, sometimes adding in lean protein. It’s pretty simple and easy.”