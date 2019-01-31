History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5 Finale: Recap Of Episode 20, ‘Ragnarok’

The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok battle it out to rule supreme over Kattegat.

As to be expected, the Season 5 finale of Vikings presents an epic battle as the sons of Ragnar fight it out for Kattegat once more.

Here’s what happened in Episode 20 (titled “Ragnarok”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 20 (titled “Ragnarok”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

If you were expecting to find out more about Iceland and Wessex in the Season 5 finale of Vikings, it seems you will have to wait until Season 6 premieres as History Channel has decided to concentrate solely on the battle for Kattegat in this episode.

As Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) make plans, scouts for Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) report back to him with the news that these groups are amassing. This means that Ivar can plan ahead and do what he does best — develop battle strategies that work.

However, in his personal life, he is not quite so smart and even though he apologizes to Freydis (Alicia Agneson) for killing “their” baby, he fails to notice just how much resentment is bubbling away below the surface.

However, there is a battle to think about and Ivar concerns himself more with organizing that.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Bjorn’s group have decided to split up and attack Kattegat from both sides. As TV Line points out, the walls are high surrounding Kattegat. That doesn’t deter Bjorn, though, and he uses a battering ram against the main gates while his brother and Harald attack from the rear using poles to help breach the walls.

Besides the high walls, Ivar has some other clever plans in place. He has developed an iron gate that traps Bjorn inside Kattegat once he finally bashes down the main gates. While things look bleak, Bjorn’s group do manage to fight their way through and escape out of Kattegat.

Bjorn then calls a retreat and Ivar is smug at his victory.

Although, Bjorn does speak to the people of Kattegat before he leaves and points out just how evil Ivar is and the fact that Bjorn grew up with many of those fighting in Ivar’s army. When Bjorn turns to leave, none attack him even though Ivar has ordered it.

While all of this is going on, Magnus (Dean Ridge) is busy hiding from the battle and praying. By the time Bjorn is calling a retreat, Magnus finally decides he truly is a Viking and heads in to attack. Harald pulls him back, though, and they have a chat about whether or not Magnus is a spy. Magnus insists that he is definitely a Viking, something he has only just discovered. And then, Magnus is killed and that blows the theory out of the water that Magnus would be the son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) that would kill Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

Back at camp, Bjorn’s group discuss what to do next. While Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) is not really interested in continuing to fight, the sons of Ragnar are determined to continue.

And, lucky for them, Freydis decides to visit them.

After alerting Hvitserk to the fact that Ivar killed Thora (Eve Connolly), she then goes on to reveal a secret door into Kattegat. Freydis is happy to open it in the morning so that Bjorn’s group can reclaim Kattegat.

While Bjorn’s group is unsure as to whether they trust Freydis or not, they have no choice and take the risk.

Storming Kattegat in the morning, it is an easy victory.

Ivar, who has worked out that Freydis let them in, confronts his wife. When Freydis doesn’t deny it, Ivar strangles her.

Later, Bjorn and Hvitserk find Freydis’ body, but not Ivar. That is because he has sneaked out of Kattegat, likely to form another army and to attack again in Season 6 of Vikings.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Ubbe (Patrick Jordan Smith) and Lagertha turn up at this point and Lagertha hands Bjorn the sword of kings while declaring him the king of Kattegat.

During this point, Bjorn has a vision of sorts that sets up what will likely go down in Season 6 of Vikings.

In this vision, he sees himself holding the sword still. However, it is now covered in blood and everyone behind him is dead. The Seer (John Kavanagh) returns in the vision and so does Ragnar as Bjorn remembers a conversation he once had with his father about power.

However, fans will have to tune into Season 6 of Vikings to find out how much of this vision comes true.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. This will be the final season of their hit historical drama series. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.