Kim Kardashian Goes For Casual Glam In Latest Instagram Post

Kardashian shared a casual photo that showed off her impeccable style.

Proving that she looks red carpet-ready even when running errands, Kim Kardashian once again wowed the internet by showing off her flawless fashion sense. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star joked that she was simply on a PetCo run when the photo was taken, but she looked every inch a superstar.

In the recent Instagram post, Kardashian is stepping between two parked cars in what appears to be a parking lot — possibly PetCo, which was referenced in the caption. While she may be running errands, Kardashian is still dressed to impress. The reality star’s long dark hair is slicked back and tied up away from her face, which features her signature makeup look of almost-nude lips and dark, dramatic eyes.

Kardashian covered up her enviable figure in a shiny light-blue jacket. She paired it with a pair of shiny black leggings that clung to her toned legs. The so-called “casual” look was finished off with six-inch white stiletto booties that looked more suited to a night out than a day running errands.

The reality star was clearly poking fun at her larger-than-life image in the caption, showing that she still has a sense of humor about her celebrity. And her 126.2 million followers definitely appreciated the joke, giving her over 990,000 likes in under an hour.

Fans were quick to speculate on whether or not Kardashian was actually going to the pet store when the shot was taken, and if so — for which animal? The Kardashian-Jenner clan has had numerous animal companions over the years, from dogs to even a pig at one point.

Some suggested that Kardashian could have been making a run to get supplies for her dog Sushi, although the small pooch hasn’t been seen on-screen for some time. Kardashian herself confessed to being less than enamored with her new pet in an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, complaining that Sushi barked too much.

But Sushi may be absent simply because Kardashian has been busier than usual. The beauty mogul has been hard at work promoting the Valentine’s Day collection for her makeup line KKW Beauty. The highly anticipated collection drops on Thursday, and Kardashian has been using a social media blitz to amp up the excitement levels.

Besides her ever-expanding empire, Kardashian had another important event to occupy her time: celebrating her daughter Chicago’s first birthday. The tiny tot was treated to an Alice in Wonderland-themed event, complete with performers dressed up as characters from the books — and cake decked out with the infamous Cheshire Cat. Kardashian shares Chicago with husband Kanye West, along with daughter North and son Saint.