Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Wears Nothing But A Sarong In Racy Beach Post

Kourtney Reppert knows how to keep her Instagram followers coming back for more. Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a raunchy snapshot of herself posing on a beach, wearing nothing but a sarong around her waist.

In the snapshot in question, the 32-year-old Instagram model is featured sitting on a beach at sunset while topless. She is wearing what appears to be a sarong around her lower body as she sits in the sand. She is posing with the side of her body turned to the camera, and she sits with her legs stretched out in front of her.

The mother of one is looking down at the sand as she covers up her breasts with her hand. The model is leaning forward against her thighs to help cover up her torso. Reppert is sitting in the sand as the ocean and its waves feature in the background. The model is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side, worn down in loose waves that cascade onto her shoulders and chest.

In the caption, Reppert encouraged her followers to order a personalized and signed copy of her 2019 “Bare In Nature” calendars before she runs out of them.

According to the post’s tag, Reppert posed for the shot for Playboy Australia. The photo, which Reppert shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 34,200 likes and more than 200 comments in very short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the model — took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model’s beautiful body.

“Wow! Stunning Beauty! Absolutely Gorgeous. Beautiful,” one user wrote, coupled with three red heart emoji.

“Already got mine. Its awesome,” another fan quipped, referring to her calendar.

In addition to her modeling career, Reppert is also an entrepreneur. She recently launched a company named Super Mommie, a company aiming to build a community of like-minded mothers who support each other by providing simple and inexpensive products to use in their daily lives. She described the business plan on her LinkedIn profile.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reppert initially rose to fame as a model in her native city of Philadelphia — and was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. The blonde bombshell has since moved to California, where she works as a model and regularly posts sexy pictures of herself in as little clothing as possible.