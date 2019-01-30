Jussie Smollett ‘Angry’ After Becoming The Victim Of A Hate Crime, Says ‘Empire’ Co-Star Terrence Howard

Jussie Smollett is currently recovering after he was allegedly the victim of a shocking hate crime in Chicago this week. His Empire co-star, Terrence Howard, is speaking out about his on-screen son’s state of mind following the reported attack.

According to a January 30 report by People, Jussie Smollett is “angry” after he was reportedly attacked by two men wearing ski masks, who allegedly beat him and put a noose around his neck. The purported attack came after the Empire star had apparently received a threatening letter of a racist and homophobic nature.

Now, Smollett’s co-star, Terrence Howard, is opening up about Jussie’s attack, how he’s doing following the shocking crime, and what he believes will be the next step for the actor following the attack.

“I heard he’s getting better. You know, he’s angry, but I know Jussie. Jussie’s anger will dissipate and he will forgive these people for what they did. But he won’t, and we cannot, forget their actions. They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance,” Howard told the publication.

“Jussie’s the one that starts singing when everybody’s in a bad mood. He’s the one that cheers everybody up. He’s the one that does all the Instagrams if he catches you sleeping. Today, no one was caught sleeping. No one even took time to close their eyes and nap. They were all in shock that our family — you know, the Fox family, the Empire family, the Lyon family — were attacked by a bunch of hyenas today,” Terrence added of the shocking and sad incident.

The Chicago police released a statement about the attack, revealing that Jussie Smollett was walking the streets around 2 a.m. when two unknown offenders apparently got his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs to him.

The police reveal that Jussie claims that the men then began to hit him with their hands, and threw a chemical liquid on him — one which is thought to be bleach. The assailants then reportedly wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene. Smollett is said to have transported himself to the hospital, and was released shortly after.

The outlet reports that there are currently no leads on suspects in the attack at this time, and that there have been no arrests made. Jussie was by himself at the time of the attack, after reportedly refusing security after getting the threatening letter.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to wish Jussie Smollett a speedy recovery, send their love and prayers, and to speak out about the injustice and intolerance still facing the country today.