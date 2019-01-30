Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Reportedly Not Adjusting Well To Custody Following Divorce

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have made peace with their divorce, but their daughter, Everly, has reportedly been having a hard time adjusting to the fact that her parents are no longer together.

According to a January 30 report by Radar Online, Channing Tatum opened up about his daughter’s behavior following his split with Jenna Dewan in recent court documents.

The actor claims that little Everly is unhappy about the custody situation, and not confident when she’ll see her parents again once they switch custody of the little girl.

“Transitions for Everly during this time were not smooth because Everly did not have a consistent plan and would not know when she would next see her mom or me. I saw that this would frustrate Everly,” Tatum wrote.

“Everly has expressed many times that she wants to know what the schedule is and makes our nanny or I promise that what we say the schedule will be, actually occurs,” Channing continued.

Channing and Jenna announced their split back in April of 2018. The couple released a joint statement, revealing that nothing salacious had happened between them — and that they planned to remain the best of friends, as well as co-parents, for their daughter.

In October of 2018, Dewan officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Since that time, Channing and Jenna have reportedly been working out a month-by-month custody schedule for Everly. Tatum is hoping to do a full year schedule, one that would have he and Dewan alternating holidays with their daughter.

Channing Tatum is said to be currently renting a home close to Everly’s school, and spends a lot of quality time with his daughter. They do activities such as swimming and rock climbing together. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan has yet to file a response to Channing’s request to work out a full year schedule.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Tatum and Dewan have moved on since their split last year. Channing is currently dating singer Jessie J, and has been spotted at many of her concerts. Meanwhile, Jenna is moving on with Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Many issues in the couple’s divorce have yet to be dealt with. Dewan is also said to be asking for spousal support from Tatum following their split, per the Inquisitr. Jenna’s net worth is estimated at about $20 million, while Channing is said to be worth about $50 million.

Neither Channing Tatum nor Jenna Dewan have publicly spoken out about their divorce — or their custody issues with daughter Everly.