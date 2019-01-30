Yolanda Hadid Looks Ageless In Bikini Pictures, Celebrates ‘Freedom’ After Having Breast Implants Removed

The 55-year-old announced that she was removing all cosmetic enhancements, including breast implants, fillers, and Botox.

Yolanda Hadid is free after decades of cosmetic surgeries, and she’s showing off her brand new bikini body to celebrate.

The 55-year-old model and Real Housewives star took to Instagram this week to show off her new body after having her breast implants removed, fillers taken out, and hair extensions chopped. Hadid celebrated by leaping into the air on a sun-soaked beach and letting followers know how great it feels to be natural once again.

“Freedom like I’ve never felt before,” Hadid wrote in the caption.

As the Daily Mail noted, Yolanda Hadid had announced to fans on her birthday that she was planning to get rid of all her cosmetic enhancement, saying she was “going back to the original 1964” body she was born with. After decades as a model for some major brands, Hadid said the lifestyle had grown “toxic” and she was ready to be rid of it all.

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, Botox, [extensions] and all the bulls**t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she announced.

The announcement got Yolanda Hadid quite a bit of publicity, with many celebrity news outlets showcasing her vow to go natural once again. The first bikini pictures that Hadid has shared since making the change have gotten some viral attention as well, with thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours since being posted.

The new natural look was a huge hit with her followers, many of whom left supportive messages and thanked Yolanda Hadid for helping women feel more positive about their own bodies.

That is a message Yolanda Hadid is apparently passing on to her daughters, fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid. As Page Six reported earlier this year, Yolanda Hadid spoke up to deny rumors that the sisters had plastic surgeries of their own, saying that her children “know better after seeing what I went through.”

While Yolanda Hadid may have come up in an era with more rigid views on what a woman — and especially a model — should look like, her daughters have entered an industry taking strides toward more body inclusivity. There are more models of all different sizes and body types, including many who also refuse to have cosmetic surgery to change their looks.