Big Boi & His Wife Almost Got Divorced In 2013

Outkast rapper Big Boi is one of the artists performing today at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The famous rapper, who hails from Atlanta, will take the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with fellow rapper Travis Scott and headliner Maroon 5.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan André Patton, is married to the gorgeous entrepreneur Sherlita Patton. The couple has been husband and wife for nearly 17 years after tying the knot on March 23 of 2002.

The Pattons have two children together, 23-year-old daughter Jordan and 17-year-old son Cross. At the same time, the 43-year-old rapper is father to another son, Bamboo, born from a previous relationship.

While everything seems to be running smoothly in their marriage now, hardcore fans of the former Outkast rapper will remember that Big Boi almost lost his significant other a few years back. In 2013, the rapper – who has pursued a solo career starting from 2008 – was on the verge of getting divorced after 11 years of marriage.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, it was Sherlita who wanted to terminate the relationship, saying that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The entrepreneur – who co-owned a high-end clothing boutique together with her longtime friend Tracy Valentine – filed for divorce in October of 2013.

Big Boi and his wife, Sherlita Patton, at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to the divorce complaint filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Sherlita was seeking alimony, an equitable division of marital property, and attorney’s fees. In addition, the mother of two also requested sole custody of the couple’s son, Cross, who was only 12-years-old at the time.

A month later, in November of 2013, Hello Beautiful magazine reported that Sherlita claimed she had found inappropriate photos on Big Boi’s phone. According to her allegations, the pictures were nude photos of fellow Outkast member André 3000.

“The whole world wondering where André 3k [sic] been … just check Big Boi’s phone. He’s right there, naked,” Sherlita was quoted as saying during the divorce deposition. “You might see an Outkast porno before you’ll see another album.”

While he didn’t officially respond to these allegations, Big Boi was determined to put up a fight in court, per a report from TMZ. The following year, however, the rapper and his estranged wife had a change of heart. In June of 2014, the two asked the judge to drop their divorce and the Pattons remained a family.

Big Boi and Sherlita appear to have put their past troubles behind them. The two are still going strong and are due to celebrate 17 years of marriage next month. In early January, the rapper took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of his stunning wife wearing a bathing suit, proving that their passion is still very much alive after all these years.