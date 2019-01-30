‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Who Is Katie’s ‘Imaginary’ Friend At Newman Ranch?

Recent The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that somebody kidnaps Katie from Newman Ranch, leaving her family frantically searching for her.

Leading up to the dreaded moment the little girl goes missing, the Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap reveals that Katie has repeatedly told her grandparents and mother that she’s been playing with a friend — whom they’ve assumed is imaginary. Spy camera footage that viewers are privy to appears to show otherwise.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted a GIF of the footage that shows a person off camera viewing the Newman family as they go about their everyday lives at the ranch. The post asked viewers to weigh in on who the mystery footage viewer could be. Fans had plenty of ideas as to who is hiding somewhere in the big house, and playing with little Katie.

One well-represented theory is that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) did not die the night that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and she — along with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) — buried his body. After all, when they went to dig him up, there wasn’t a body to be found. Long-time viewers are chomping at the bit for the seemingly never-ending storyline to finally wrap up.

One Twitter user responded, “Pretty sure J.T., but can this storyline hurry up and end. Also bring back #SHICK [Sharon and Nick] d**mit.”

Who do you think this could be? #YR pic.twitter.com/UN6EfCh8kb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 30, 2019

One creative viewer suggested an out-there theory, “I hope it is either Paul [Doug Davidson], who has lost his job and now his mind — or the lovely PattyCakes [Stacy Haiduk] coo coo little birdie in the tree, Pattycakes escaped, since they would not set her free! #YR.”

Ever since Doug Davidson announced he’d been moved from contract to recurring — and then simply never appeared in scripts, fans have begged Y&R to bring his character, Paul Williams, back to the canvas. After all, Paul has been in Genoa City for 40 years, and his absence hasn’t even been addressed. An unexpected storyline featuring the GCPD chief would be a shocker, but a welcome one for viewers.

Finally, another prevailing theory is that the sneaking video watcher is Adam Newman, who was presumed dead in a fiery cabin explosion. One commenter replied, “I think it’s Adam. He used this spying tactic when he was watching Chelsea last time he was ‘dead.’ He is probably trying to get back at Victor by kidnapping Katie for sending Connor and Chelsea away. Who knows it could be anyone at all. These scripts are a bit crazy these days.”

No matter who the supposed villain turns out to be, it looks like the storyline is setting up a wild and crazy February sweeps month — one with plenty of twists and turns before everything finally comes out.