Bill Cosby Becomes Bizarre Inmate Doctor, Reportedly Goes By The Name Dr. Cliff Huxtable

Bill Cosby has been in prison for four months now, and it looks like his condition may be progressively getting worse. According to Radar Online, Bill Cosby has reportedly found a way to connect with other inmates but now there are questions and concerns about his mental health. It has been reported that Bill Cosby is allegedly seeing inmates as patients. The famed actor has reportedly abandoned his real name and now goes by Dr. Cliff Huxtable. Most fans know that the fictitious Dr. Cliff Huxtable was Bill Cosby’s famous role on The Cosby Show.

Insiders close to Bill Cosby have shared details about his “scheduled appointments” with inmates.” According to the insider, he’s reportedly diagnosing all types of conditions and has even referred people to the infirmary for “incurable conditions.”

“He is accepting appointments from inmates to help diagnose anything from a cold to obesity,” the insider said. “If he thinks they’re incurable, he refers them to the infirmary with a ‘preliminary diagnosis.'”

However, Bill Cosby’s rumored “doctors appointments” reportedly haven’t stopped there. The former Cosby Show star also has a costume for his new alias. The insider claims Bill Cosby allegedly admitted this himself.

“He told us that he wore a bedsheet like an ‘apron’ to get into character,” the insider said. “He said his medical skills are ‘a tad rusty’ since he played Dr. Huxtable, but he’s still ‘hip’ to the ‘role.'”

Although inmates have reportedly gravitated to “Dr. Huxtable” for appointments, there’s just one problem with Bill Cosby’s latest antics behind bars. It’s no secret the famed actor is not a licensed doctor.

“Dr. Huxtable is sort of like Dr. Frankenstein. He wants to take the head off first and then go in with his arm and pull it out.”

The latest news about Bill Cosby’s life behind bars follows a string of reports about the case that led to his incarceration. On April 26, 2018, Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault during his retrial. A Pennsylvania judge sentenced then-80-year-old comedian/actor to three to 10 years behind bars.

Almost immediately after the sentence was announced, many people took to social media to share their reactions, noting the possibility that Bill Cosby could die behind bars. After leaving the courthouse, Bill Cosby did not comment but his lead attorney, Thomas A. Mesereau Jr., did confirm his plans to appeal the guilty verdict, according to the New York Times.

“We are very disappointed by the verdict,” he said. “We don’t believe Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.”