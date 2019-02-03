How Many Super Bowls Has Tom Brady Won?

Tom Brady will quarterback the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on the evening of February 3.

The game will take place 17 years to the day after Brady’s first Super Bowl, also against the Rams. This year’s game will be the ninth Super Bowl of Brady’s career, and Brady has won five of them. Both are all-time NFL records, per Pro Football Reference. Brady holds several other Super Bowl records for quarterbacks, including for yards, completions, touchdowns, and game-winning drives.

Brady’s first Super Bowl was against the Rams in his second year in the NFL and Brady’s first as the starter. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17, in New Orleans, for the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Two years later, in 2004, the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29, once again on a late field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri. That Super Bowl, played in Houston, is best known for the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake “wardrobe malfunction” incident taking place at halftime.

The following year, in Jacksonville, the Patriots repeated as champs, as Brady won a third title by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 as the Eagles failed to come back from a two-touchdown deficit.

The Patriots missed the Super Bowl the next two years, but they returned to the big game after the 2007 season, when the Pats were undefeated for the entire regular reason. But the Patriots, shockingly, lost to the New York Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII, which was played in Glendale, Arizona.

The following season, Brady suffered the only major injury of his career, suffering a torn ACL in the first game of the regular season and missing the rest of the year. The Patriots wouldn’t make another trip to the Super Bowl again until after the 2011 season, when they once again faced the New York Giants, and once again lost, 21-17 in Indianapolis.

The Patriots returned to the Super Bowl after the 2014 season, facing the then-defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Arizona. The Patriots won the game in dramatic fashion, 28-24, after Malcolm Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone. It was New England’s first Super Bowl win in a decade.

Two years later, Brady led the Patriots back to the big game, for Super Bowl LI in Houston. In that game, the Patriots overcame the largest deficit in Super Bowl history to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. It was the first and only Super Bowl in history to go into overtime.

The Patriots came back to the Super Bowl, last February in Minneapolis, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.

Tom Brady Super Bowl records • Starts – 8

• QB Wins – 5

• Pass Attempts – 357

• Completions – 235

• Pass Yards – 2,576

• Pass TD – 18

• Game-winning Drives – 5

While Brady has the record for both most Super Bowl appearances and wins by a quarterback, if the Patriots lose to the Rams on Sunday, Brady will tie Jim Kelly for the most Super Bowl losses by a quarterback, with four. Brady is currently tied for second with John Elway and Fran Tarkenton.