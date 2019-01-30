Watch ‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Haley Kalil Adjusting Bikini On Location Shoot In Kenya

Haley Kalil’s excitement about her rookie shoot with Sports Illustrated is palpable, and she could not wait to share her joys with her fans. She was interviewed after shooting her first SI photographs on location in Kenya.

The model shared a video where she is asked, “does it feel good to get your first shot out of the way?” Kalil, who looked stunning in a yellow bandeau bikini, clarified her feelings on a video which she posted on Instagram. In the background, the aquamarine waters swished around her ankles as she gushed about her work.

“Yes, yes, first shot jitters. It’s like you’re so excited and nervous and you don’t know what to think, but he’s like so good at like leading you through it. So you don’t have to be nervous, because he’s got your back. He’s got your back through it all. So, I’m just so excited to be here!”

Kalil wore a tiny strapless bikini that kept rolling down her voluptuous curves. As a result, Kalil either kept her arms close to her chest or was trying to tug the tiny scrap of material up so as not to expose more flesh. She also wore a high-waist bikini bottom that showed off her smooth and toned legs.

Since Kalil is shooting in Africa, the stylists played up the exotic location by accessorizing the redhead with ethnic beads and jewelry. She wore a choker with turquoise stones and a belly chain in a similar style around her waist. The body jewelry accentuated her washboard abs and incredible physique to its full potential.

Kenya becomes the former Miss Minnesota beauty pageant queen. She looked bronzed and so relaxed as she giggled her way through the video clip. Her red hair seemed to be a deeper shade and fell in loose waves down her shoulders and back.

In the three hours since she posted the clip, the video has already been watched over 26,000 times. Kalil’s 178,000 fans obviously love her latest offering and many posted in the comments section.

“So happy for you! Love your personality! Very funny! You’re also very beautiful, but still modest and sweet! I’m impressed!” “Damn that top was so close to falling down, we nearly did it guys.”

Yu Tsai is reportedly the photographer who is shooting Kalil’s spread, per Sports Illustrated. In fact, Kalil is very comfortable with Tsai since he has been with her since the start of her SI career. The photographer worked with her in the SI“Swimsuit” model search in Belize which was her very first professional modeling job. She also praised the photographer and said that she was thrilled that he was going to shoot her first official SI “Swimsuit” spread because he made her “feel like a supermodel” when they previously worked together.