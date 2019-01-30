Watch FC Barcelona Vs Sevilla FC Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal 2nd-Leg Online

Barcelona face their earliest elimination from the Copa del Rey since 2010 when they face Sevilla.

After absorbing a shocking 2-0 loss in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie against Sevilla FC, defending champions Barcelona — who have won four consecutive Spanish Cup titles — face serious danger of being dumped from the competition at the earliest stage since 2010, as Marca.com reports. If the visitors can avoid losing by at least two goals, the Andalusian side can repeat their feat of nine years ago in a match that will live stream from the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC Spanish Copa del Rey quarterfinal second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, January 30. The match will take place at the 99,300-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on January 31.

Of course, in the first leg — one week ago — Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde kept superstar Lionel Messi on the bench, a move that put Valverde directly in the crosshairs of the Spanish media and fans.

“These things are at the discretion of the coach, who is the one who knows the players best and knows how they are,” Valverde said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Express. “I can say little more. The data that I have of the players, nobody has — only those of us inside. I do what I think is best for us and the group.”

Messi is expected to return to action on Wednesday, and Barcelona look to keep their quest for a fifth-straight Cup alive — and to prevent Sevilla from claiming heir first title since 2010, the same year that Los Hispalenses eliminated Barcelona at the same stage.

Lionel Messi of F.C. Barcelona sat out the first leg against Sevilla, but returns on Wednesday. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC Copa Del Rey second-leg quarterfinal clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the decisive Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Rojiblancos match live stream for free.

In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Barcelona-Sevilla Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.

In the United Kingdom, no live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC match will be offered. Fans will need to access another stream from outside the U.K. using a VPN network. TechRadar provides a guide to reliable VPN networks.