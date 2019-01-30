Lady Gaga ‘Sobbed’ In Kesha Trial While Claiming She Was Told Dr Luke Raped Katy Perry

New court documents reveal how Lady Gaga broke down in tears while speaking about controversial music producer Dr. Luke — real name Lukasz Gottwald — during her deposition for the ongoing trial between him and pop star Kesha.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga “sobbed” while answering questions about Gottwald’s alleged sexual abuse towards different women, including fellow singer Katy Perry. The artist was asked about a rumor that she had heard — one that claimed Gottwald raped Perry — and she “alternated between sobbing and angrily responding” to the questions. She told lawyers that both she and Kesha were told by Interscope Chairman John Janick that Perry was sexually assaulted by the producer. Perry later denied said allegation under oath.

Before Gaga’s deposition, her lawyer made sure to clarify that his client — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — was a sex abuse survivor herself, and that her appearance in court was a “trigger event” for the singer. Gaga purportedly expressed PTSD symptoms while having to stand in court, and was apparently emotional throughout her statement.

“So she is crying now the record will reflect. That doesn’t mean she is unable to testify truthfully and competently, and she is prepared to do so, but I just want the record to reflect that she is in a state of emotional upset and may need, from time to time, even though we all share the interest of getting this deposition done as expeditiously and efficiently as possible, may need to just take some breaks,” the attorney said. It was also announced that Gottwald would be listening to the deposition remotely.

This Lady Gaga Dr. Luke deposition is so emblematic of where we are at in the #metoo conversation This is so hard to read but holy crap Lady Gaga a true hero here pic.twitter.com/IgkmD6LVAj — trey taylor (@treytylor) January 30, 2019

Gaga wasn’t the only pop star who testified against Dr. Luke. The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson also expressed her dislike for him in her deposition, deeming him as a “bullying” and “demeaning” individual. She also explained how she had a row with him back in 2008 — during the third time she had to work with Gottwald. This also ended up being the last time that they collaborated.

Dr. Luke and Kesha have been locking horns in court ever since the singer claimed he drugged and raped her at the age of 18, as she then filed a suit to try and terminate her contract with him and label Sony in 2014. The request was denied by a judge back in 2016, but she is currently engaging in an appeal process. The producer denied all assault accusations, and then filed a lawsuit against her for breach of contract.

#KellyClarkson says #DrLuke tried to take credit with Clive Davis for writing her songs, according to unsealed testimony she gave in #Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke: “I can pull out the lyrics from a notebook piece of paper that I still have. I was like, ‘what?’” pic.twitter.com/AOxpma7XoH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 1, 2018

“All I ever wanted was to be able to make music without being afraid, scared, or abused. This case has never been about a renegotiation of my record contract – it was never about getting a bigger, or a better deal,” Kesha said in an open letter in 2016.

“This is about being free from my abuser. I would be willing to work with Sony if they do the right thing and break all ties that bind me to my abuser.”

Her situation sparked a “Free Kesha” campaign on social media, and she has been publicly backed by many big names in the industry — including Adele, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus.