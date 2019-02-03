Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Dont’a Hightower’s Girlfriend Morgan Hart

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is headed into another Super Bowl, and his long-time girlfriend Morgan Hart will surely be front-and-center — cheering him on in his efforts to score another ring. Morgan tends to generate a fair amount of buzz whenever she’s seen connected to Dont’a, and it’s easy to see why when taking a look at her Instagram page.

Morgan Hart describes herself — in her Instagram profile — as being a business owner and animal lover. She heads up the online clothing store Marlee + Grey, and the petite blonde bombshell can be seen on the clothing site as the primary model for most of their looks.

Dont’a and Morgan started dating while they were both students at the University of Alabama. Hart’s first Instagram post connecting her to Hightower seems to be from August of 2012, and she’s shared plenty of adorable photos of them together ever since then.

The New York Post has previously included Morgan in its list of the Super Bowl’s hottest wives and girlfriends. Morgan clearly makes it a priority to support and cheer for her man — and it’s obvious that he’s a big fan of hers as well.

It’s not difficult to see why Hart has poured her energies into a clothing store, as she has a knack for creating casual yet gorgeous looks that make simple look sexy.

Whether Dont’a and Morgan are dressing up for a big event or going casual on vacation, they make for a stunning pair together.

It seems that Hart graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and public relations. Heavy has shared that Morgan has previously had gigs as an editorial intern, a marketing intern, and a sports reporter — having had a focus at that time on becoming a writer.

While Hart and Hightower have been together for a long time now, they are not engaged, and don’t have any kids yet. She noted last August, via Twitter, that they were celebrating their 7th anniversary as a couple. They’ve seemed virtually inseparable since becoming an item.

The relationship is clearly a serious one, and Morgan and Dont’a appear to be building a solid future together.

Morgan posts frequently on social media about her beau’s games — and it doesn’t take more than a glance at her Instagram page to see that she is one of his biggest fans.

While Hart wears high-end looks effortlessly, it has been said that Morgan and Dont’a tend to prefer simple dates and casual outings.

When it is time to cheer her man on, however, Hart goes all-out.

Fans of Dont’a Hightower and Morgan Hart think that the two are adorable together. Everybody will be watching as Dont’a and his Patriots battle the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl — and there’s not doubt that Morgan will be there supporting her man once again.