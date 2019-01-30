Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Curvy Backside As She Plots Her Next ‘Money Move’

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her famous figure on social media. The new mom’s post-baby body has bounced back quickly, and she’s making no secret of how great she looks.

On Wednesday, January 30, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo — one wherein she shows off her sexy curves, and reveals that she’s been busy being a total boss.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting in a folding chair with her name on the back. Her curvy backside is on full display as she rocks a pair of form-fitting jeans.

Khloe’s long blonde hair is also front and center in the photograph, as she has it styled in loose waves that fall over her back. In addition, Kardashian’s reflection can be seen in front of her — revealing that she’s sporting a long-sleeved white top, one which she has tucked in to her jeans.

In the caption of the photo, Khloe reveals that she is planning her “next money move,” likely meaning that she’s in a business meeting — or brainstorming the next product for her Good American clothing line. Kardashian also calls herself a “boss babe,” which is a term that many women are using across the internet to refer to their business empires and dealings.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her life as a mother. The reality star — who shares her daughter, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — claims that being a mom is the most amazing thing she’s ever done in her life.

Kardashian also reveals that, since becoming a mother, she feels like she could do anything and could tackle the world — which may be what she’s doing in her latest Instagram post.

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this,'” Khloe told ET.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian, her family, and her business when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network, later this year.