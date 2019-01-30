‘Avengers: Endgame’ Announces Early Release In The UK

Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the next installment in the Avengers series. Last year in April, Avengers: Infinity War was released, leaving fans shocked and horrified when it ended with Thanos collecting all the infinity stones, snapping his fingers, and erasing half of all life in the universe, including half our heroes.

Fans have been left wondering whether or not any of them will be lucky enough to be un-dusted in the next film, Avengers: Endgame, which will be released on April 26. But news has just broken that those across the pond in England and Ireland will be getting the film a day earlier on April 25, according to Comic Book.

Die-hard U.S. Marvel fans will want to avoid Facebook and Twitter for the first 24 hours from the early release date until they’ve been given the chance to watch it in order to avoid any major spoilers.

The U.K. is not the only place receiving it before U.S. audiences. Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and France are all getting it even earlier, on April 24. Another group is also going to have the opportunity to watch it on April 25, including Portugal, Greece, Germany, and Slovakia.

The #Avengers: Endgame UK release date has moved forward by one day: https://t.co/tEcLRXRXZ0 pic.twitter.com/kNLJyMPGbT — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) January 30, 2019

Although an exact date for the film wasn’t set yet when Infinity War was released, fans knew they would have about a year’s wait for the next Avengers movie. In the meantime, they were given Ant Man & The Wasp in July 2018, and Captain Marvel, which will be released in March.

Marvel also made fans wait until the beginning of December last year before the first trailer dropped. It was only in the trailer that we finally learned the film’s name as well. According to Marvel president Kevin Feige, the trailer has only betrayed the first 15 minutes of the film.

“As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Fans will also be delighted to hear that the run-time of the film is about three hours, giving it plenty of time for plenty to happen (hopefully including our heroes reversing the snap).

The film is being described as “a culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is, and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”