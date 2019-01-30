Watch AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Match Live Online

Chelsea returns their focus to marching up the Premier League top four when they face 12th-place AFC Bournemouth in a mid-week match.

Juventus on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain is expected to make his English Premier League debut on Wednesday when Chelsea travels to face AFC Bournemouth, setting aside their quest for one or both of the English Cup titles, as Goal.com reports, and look to move within a point of third-place Tottenham Hotspur, who will also be in action Wednesday, as the mid-week match featuring the debut of Argentine international Higuain will live stream from Bournemouth.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea FC English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at Vitality Stadium in Selhurst, London, England, on Wednesday, January 30. In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, the live stream gets rolling at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Cherries-Blues match starts at 1:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning, January 31.

In their most recent Premier League outing, Bournemouth seemed to right the ship with a 2-0 win over West Ham United, as Yahoo! Sports reported. The win broke a three-match winless spell that saw the Cherries get hammered 4-1 by Manchester United and 5-0 by the Spurs.

Nonetheless, the home team can boast just three wins in their last 13 games, while Chelsea has never lost on the road to Bournemouth, per the BBC, which would seem to indicate a three-point outing for the fourth-place side is in the offing. On the other hand, fatigue may be a factor for Chelsea who played, and won, a Carabao Cup match over the Spurs and a FA Cup match over Sheffield Wednesday since Bournemouth last stepped on a pitch in a competitive game.

The London club has already faced AFC Bournemouth twice this season, one in league play and once in the Carabao Cup, winning both games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has not defeated a Top Six side in their last 10 tries.

AFC Bournemouth’s goal-scoring leader Callum Wilson (10). Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch the AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea FC English Premier League London match live stream online from Vitality Park, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Cherries vs. Blues showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League sides clash live online for free without a cable login. Fans could sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Wednesday night’s English Premier League game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Chelsea TV Online, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, however, there’ll be no live stream of the Bournemouth-Chelsea match offered. Fans will need to access another stream from outside the U.K. using a VPN network. The site TechRadar provides a guide to reliable VPN networks. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN, and in India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream. A list of live stream sources for the AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.