Kylie Jenner Dropped More Than $10,000 On Postmates Last Year

Everyone likes to get a delicious meal delivered to them every once in a while, maybe to avoid having to bundle up against cold temperatures or simply because they don’t feel like putting a pause to their Netflix binge. As it turns out, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is also a huge fan of this method. People reported that she dropped a whopping $10,000 on food orders last year through the Postmates delivery service.

The shocking fact was first exposed on the food delivery company’s blog the Receipt, which also revealed that the Postmates service has become a huge part of Kylie’s everyday life ever since joining up a little more than a year ago.

“Kylie has quickly joined our top percentile of customers by using the app, on average, every other day of the year, from 65 different merchants,” the report said.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator also holds the “unofficial record” for placing the most Postmates orders in a ten-minute span, which she achieved on June 27, 2018. According to the report, Kylie placed four different orders for crew members during a photo shoot between 2:07 p.m. and 2:17 p.m., with the requested meals ranging from Umami Burger’s truffle “Impossible Burger” to a 6-pack of macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk.

While her “record-breaking” orders came during the lunch hour, Kylie’s most popular time to order is 10 a.m., when she frequently places a delivery request for a cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker. Some of the star’s other go-to orders include a Matcha Latte from Cha Cha Matcha, a turkey breast and provolone sub from Jersey Mike’s, and grape jelly from Ralph’s.

You'll Never Believe How Much Kylie Jenner Spent on Postmates Last Year https://t.co/cM83gCtPSQ — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) January 30, 2019

The report also exposed the 21-year-old’s most expensive order, which included a bottle of Don Julio Anejo 1942 Tequila. Her smallest order consisted of a Smart Water and a single carrot, which she reportedly needed to make matzo ball soup.

The mother-of-one also ordered through the service just a week before giving birth to her daughter Stormi, who will celebrate her first birthday later this week on February 1. The order? Oreo McFlurrys, french fries, and a ten-piece chicken nugget serving.

Apparently Kylie isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that takes advantage of the delivery service. Kylie explained to People that her older brother Rob has Postmates habits similar to hers.

“We Postmates each other things to try all the time, like new drinks and stuff,” she said.

And while Kylie’s spending habits with the service may seem absurd, they are nothing in comparison to other famous names — including rapper Post Malone, who revealed last year that he had dropped more than $40,000 on the delivery app in less than 365 days.