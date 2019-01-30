Nina Agdal Goes Fully Naked In Raunchy Throwback Snap From Caribbean Vacation

Nina Agdal is certainly no stranger to posing in minimal clothing, as she appears to be a major fan of the zero-clothes policy. The high-profile model decided to turn up the heat on her Instagram page with a racy throwback photo from her recent vacation to the Caribbean.

On Wednesday, the Danish beauty took to social media to post a fully naked photo of herself posing on the rocks by the beach, with the beautiful blue ocean being visible in the background. In order to comply with Instagram’s nudity protocol, she covered both of her nipples and her private parts with red lip emojis, but was more than happy to put her insane body on display for the artsy photo.

Nina posed up a storm — and showed off her modeling skills — as she arched her back and brought her hands up to her head, touching her wet hair and showcasing her toned stomach and tanned body. She is so proud of her physique that she deemed herself “Danish beef jerky” in the caption.

The snap is from a vacation to celebrity hotspot Turks & Caicos, an exclusive set of islands in the Caribbean. She visited the islands earlier this month with her beau Jack Brinkley-Cook, who is the son of legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley. The pair headed to the idyllic location with Jack’s sisters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Joel, per the Daily Mail.

She recently posted a selfie of herself after a night out with her boyfriend alongside the caption, “Went on a date with Jack last night and actually tried to be hot. Woke up this morning like myself again, hungover with a mask on. Feels good to be in a comfortable relationship.”

When one of her followers accused her of being with him because of his wealth, saying “B honest. If he was broke. U wouldn’t b with him,” Nina had a brilliant clap-back — jokingly responding, “Probably not.”

The Victoria’s Secret model, who rose to prominence when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio, first met her current boyfriend at Montauk’s Surf Lodge in New York. Their meeting took place just a couple of months after breaking up with the Hollywood heartthrob.

Nina’s willingness to share nude photos also has to do with the fact that she has gone through several body changes, and she often shares empowering messages with her fans. On Instagram, she wrote that people tend to go through phases of loving and hating their bodies — constantly searching for “flaws.”

“If we all looked the same it would be a pretty boring place to be living in. I am finally in a place where i can look myself in the mirror, smile and say ‘you look great.’ I’ve come to this place by realizing whats important and whats not. And by practicing self love and self care,” the blonde beauty added.