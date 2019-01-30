Demi Rose Flaunts Her Enviable Curves In Bikini Shot On Instagram

The glamour model left little to the imagination in her latest social media post.

Demi Rose continues to travel the world in style, and she’s sharing a peek with her loyal Instagram followers in the process. The sultry glamour model shared another post of her trip to Thailand, and flaunted the assets that have made her so popular on social media throughout.

According to the caption on the post, Rose spent the day exploring the stunning Phi Phi Islands alongside her crew — and the scenery is simply breathtaking. The picture was taken from a yacht, hinting at craggy hills and deep blue waters that make this spot so popular for tourists.

But the real star of the selfie is Rose, who looks every inch the model that she is. Rose’s brown hair hangs in thick, relaxed waves around her face. She wears a soft, natural lip gloss that accentuates her picture-perfect pout. Her eyes are front and center in this look, with dramatic eyelashes and perfectly manicured eyebrows. A smattering of freckles peek out across her nose and cheekbones, and a hint of blush gives her a fresh-faced look that’s perfect for an outdoor adventure.

Rose accessorized the look with several gold necklaces, and a plunging mustard-yellow bikini top that left little to the imagination — and showed plenty of cleavage. It’s just the latest steamy look from the Instagram star, who boasts over 8.2 million followers on the platform.

Rose has been in Thailand for some time now, alternating partying with friends with some sizzling photo shoots. The model shared a full-body shot of her vibrant yellow look on her Instagram Story, which paired the low-cut top with a high-waisted bikini bottom of the same shade — one accented with metal rings. The model was seen relaxing on the yacht alongside her friends and crew, and simply captioned the image as “boat day.”

It looked like a fun day for all involved, with plenty of photos of the gorgeous scenery — and Rose and her cohorts splashing around in the clear blue water. The glamorous model is pictured laughing alongside her friends, indulging in cocktails and sunbathing as she relaxes from what has been a hectic — but clearly very fun — trip to Thailand.

While there’s clearly time for fun on this trip, Rose has been hard at work as well. The top model, who was previously linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, has been sharing some racy poses for the clothing line Lady Lucie Latex. It’s not clear how much longer Rose will be in Thailand, but her fans are sure to see the highlights of the stunning model’s unforgettable trip.