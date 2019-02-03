Hottest Pics Of Robert Woods’ Wife Alexandra

Robert Woods is married to the gorgeous Alexandra Woods. As fans of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver will remember, the couple wed last summer after dating for two years.

According to FabWAGS, Robert proposed to Alexandra during a romantic trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The two tied the knot on July 7, 2018, and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon in Greece.

The stunning Mrs. Woods has become quite a sensation on social media — and has about 18,300 followers on her Instagram account. Granted, her talented and handsome husband boasts 10 times more Instagram fans. Nevertheless, a lot of people regularly tune in to see what the fabulous Alexandra Woods – née Alexandra Shiloh Barbee – has been up to, and the curvaceous 25-year-old never disappoints.

Alexandra Woods often takes to social media to keep us apprised of the couple’s fun-filled adventures and exotic trips to splendid locations. The dazzling brunette also accompanies her husband to games and lovingly cheers him on, much to the delight of their fans.

At the same time, Robert Woods also has quite a lot of photos of his young, vibrant wife on his Instagram account — which means that inquisitive fans can admire the two lovebirds on either Instagram page.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable photos of Alexandra Woods on Instagram is a gorgeous shot of her in her wedding gown — a mesmerizing backless dress which showcased her flawless curves.

A version of this photo was also posted by Robert Woods on Instagram — and shows the newlyweds together, with Robert placing his hand on his bride’s sculpted derriere.

The two also came together for a spectacular bridal photo shoot in the lavish décor of a Victorian-style room. In the photo, Alexandra sparkled in a flaming-red long-train dress that showed plenty of skin, and put her enviable booty on display.

The stunning brunette showed off her assets in a number of photos from their Greece honeymoon as well. For instance, a photo posted on July 22, 2018, revealed her incredibly toned body — while also flashing some ink on the right side of her torso.

A few days later, Alexandra Woods shared another honeymoon photo of her by the pool. In both photos, she wore very revealing bathing suits with plunging necklines that went all the way down to her waist.

The fabulous brunette also flaunted her curvy hips and flat stomach in a sun-kissed snap, in which she could be seen wearing a pink bathing suit and a pair of opulent statement earrings.

One of her more recent Instagram snaps shows Alexandra Woods donning a cutout bathing suit in a faded orange color as she is photographed sipping champagne on a pool lounge chair.

In another popular photo, posted on both Instagram accounts, Robert Woods and wife Alexandra recreated the iconic 2000 WMAs red carpet look of Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy.

Needless to say, the two seem to be very smitten with each other — and make a beautiful couple.