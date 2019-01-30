Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Blossoms In Tight Nude Dress

Meghan Markle has spent the length of her first pregnancy showing off her ever-growing baby bump, but has kept in line with the high-class fashion that her fans have come to know and love. Before she and her husband Prince Harry were expecting, eagle-eyed fans of the former actress kept their eye on the duchess to see what stunning attire she would step out in next.

In a snap posted by Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, Markle visited the National Theatre in London — where she met with members of the theater community, including apprentices and trainees, and also took in a performance of Warhorse put on by school aged children. The production honored the anniversary of Armistice Day, and was attended by children from the community in an effort to help enrich their education on World War I.

For the outing, Markle shined in a nude colored dress, one which hugged her trim body while showing off her blossoming baby bump. The classic number, which featured a knee-length bell skirt, showed off the duchess’s lean frame. She topped the look off with a matching bone-colored, three-quarter-length blazer.

She paired the stunning frock with a pair of lace-up, pointed-toed heels in a light cream, and carried a smart-looking ivory clutch with silver accents. Markle kept the accessories light, choosing just a pair of delicate studs — and wore her set of wedding bands on her hand. The former Suits actress wore a dainty, sheer-pink nail polish which tied in with the crisp look flawlessly.

The duchess wore her dark hair in a loose, chic bun, and framed her thin face with soft curls. Opting for a smoky shadow to make her eyes pop, she also wore a nude lipstick and some simple blush for the day-time visit.

With the newest addition to the royal family set to arrive shortly, the duke and duchess have been busy getting Frogmore Cottage ready for their first bundle of joy. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the royal duo has been making some drastic changes to the property — one which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle — including giving the rooms a fresh coat of vegan paint infused with essential oils. They are also reportedly setting up the home to be “smart,” capable of being interacted with via the use of cell phones and other electronic devices.

They’ve also decided to opt out of hiring a nanny to care for the newest royal, following in the footsteps of William and Kate. Instead, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will move in to the property with the duke and duchess — to help care for her grandchild.