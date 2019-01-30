Selena Gomez Shows Off Major Skin In Sultry New Instagram Post

Selena Gomez has returned to everyone’s lives, much to the delight of her fans who patiently waited while the star took a break from the spotlight and social media to focus on her mental health.

On Wednesday, the singer, who is also a Puma ambassador, made a rather sexy cameo on their Instagram page. The sportswear company shared a new ad featuring Gomez, and she looked absolutely stunning in the vintage-looking photo. For her latest snapshot, the “Bad Liar” artist donned a sporty black mini-dress with a v-shaped neckline and a side slit that revealed her curvy thighs, putting her slim figure and toned legs on full display. She completed the look with brand new lilac Puma sneakers. The new color offers a fun twist on the classic Cali model, and according to the Instagram caption, it will be available on February 1.

Selena gazed straight at the camera while striking a sultry pose on a bare blue mattress in what appears to be an abandoned room. In the background, an orange painting hangs on the wall, and a little bedside lamp sheds its light near an old-looking shelf. But the pop star seems unfazed by her surroundings, as she poses for the camera wearing barely any makeup.

This is also the only social media photo her 144 million Instagram followers have seen of Selena since last week when she posted a beautiful snap of herself and “soul sister,” singer and songwriter Julia Michaels, as a tribute to her friend. The duo released a new song titled “Anxiety” a few days ago, just months after Selena’s very public “emotional breakdown” that saw her checking into a rehab facility.

“My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt.”

“This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!” the actress wrote.

This was the first time Selena released music after leaving rehab, and in the single, which is on Julia’s latest album Monologue Part I, she belts out the lyrics, “[b]ut all my friends, they don’t know what it’s like, what it’s like. They don’t understand why I can’t sleep through the night.”

The 26-year-old famously entered a mental health center after reportedly suffering a panic attack while at the hospital receiving treatment for low white blood cell count.