Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Really Okay With Ariana Madix’s Refusal To Get Married?

Tom Sandoval opens up about marriage.

Tom Sandoval has expressed interest in getting married in the past but according to a new interview, he may have had a change of heart.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, January 28, the Vanderpump Rules cast member responded to a caller who phoned into Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show to ask about whether or not he was truly okay with girlfriend Ariana Madix’s refusal to get married.

“To us, it’s just really not important. I think one of the things that you saw me dealing with was the fact that I was for the very first time in my entire life dealing with the emotions of being with somebody that I could consider being with for the rest of my life,” he explained, according to a report from the Daily Dish.

According to Sandoval, he and Madix aren’t focused on tying the knot because they have a lot of other things they’d like to accomplish in their lives and because they would rather spend their potential wedding fund on a house for the two of them.

“There’s a lot of things that we’re working on first and really when it comes down to it — no offense, Jax — planning a party that could go towards the down payment on a house, I’m going towards the down payment on a house.”

Below is a photo taken of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix during a cast trip to Mexico during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

During Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding a couple of seasons ago, Tom Sandoval spoke about his thoughts on marriage and said he would one day like to be married to Ariana Madix. Unfortunately, she’s since shot the idea way down, confirming that marriage and children aren’t for her.

In addition to not wanting to get married to Sandoval, or anyone for that matter, Madix has said that she will never, ever give birth to a child. She even said that in order for her to consider starting a family through adoption, she would have to check off all the places in the world she wants to visit, which she said were “all of them.” Meanwhile, Sandoval said during Monday’s Vanderpump Rules that he “definitely” wants at least one child.

To see more of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.