Romee Strijd Flashes Major Cleavage In Black Bra For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Blonde bombshell Romee Strijd spends a considerable amount of time in lingerie, considering she’s been a Victoria’s Secret model for almost five years now. Sometimes her skin-baring ensembles go beyond the runway and instead grace the pages of social media, a habit the model recently indulged in this week.

In the newest snap shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 30, Romee looked stunning as she posed for the camera against a background of bright green plants. The 23-year-old beauty was captured from the waist up with one hand on her hip and the other resting under her chin, showing off the Mido watch she wore on her wrist.

While the post was meant to be an advertisement for the watch brand, Romee’s 5.3 million followers were sure to take note of her barely-there ensemble — one that consisted of a plunging sheer black shirt that showed plenty of skin and highlighted her enviable figure. Underneath the see-through top, Romee put on an incredibly busty display in a black bandeau bra that flashed plenty of cleavage.

Romee wore her long blonde tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders for the steamy shot, and rocked a minimal make up look that included a light pink lip. The model added a little bit more bling to her outfit with a delicate stack of rings and gold hoop earrings.

Fans of the Dutch Victoria’s Secret Angel went wild for her latest sexy snap, one which racked up more than 100,000 likes in very short order. Hundreds took to the comment section as well to compliment the blonde beauty, including one follower who said that she was “so so stunning.”

Another follower said that she had “the nicest smile in the world,” while other fans said that she was “gorgeous” and “absolutely beautiful.”

Romee gave her fans another glimpse of her body in the risque outfit with second sizzling shot shared to her Instagram Story, this time pursing her lips together in a pout as she gave the camera a sultry look. In this share, she showed off even more cleavage than she did in the photo previously shared to her feed.

The blonde beauty has been traveling quite a bit during the first few weeks of the new year, starting with a trip to Japan for a new campaign for the clothing brand Revolve. Romee also spent some time in sunny Miami with her Victoria’s Secret modeling family before heading back to New York.