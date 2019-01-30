‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards To Stay In Prison Through April Until Court Judgment On Heroin Charge

Ryan Edwards is going to be living behind bars for the next two and a half months.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the Teen Mom OG star found himself in hot water once again after he was arrested for theft and possession of heroin on Wednesday, January 23, at 12:45 a.m. On the theft charges, it was reported that Edwards walked out of a bar in December without paying his bill of $36. When Ryan returned to the bar this month, the bartender recognized his mugshot and called the police, prompting him to be arrested.

But what really had Edwards in trouble at the time of his arrest was his outstanding warrant on a previous heroin possession charge. Edwards was held without bond and according to People, he will remain in jail until mid-April. The reality star appeared in court earlier this week and Edwards was ordered to stay behind bars until April 15, when he will again appear in court and a judgment will be made.

Many of Edwards’ legal problems began in 2017. In March, the father of two was arrested for possession of heroin and then in May of the same year, he checked himself into a rehab center after the Teen Mom OG cameras caught him falling asleep and slurring his words while he was driving. Edwards ended up leaving rehab a week before he was supposed to and in March 2018, he was arrested again after failing a drug test.

A few months later, Edwards got in trouble again for breaking probation and shortly after, he entered a three-month rehab program that he checked out of this past Thanksgiving. As the Inquisitr shared, Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, spoke out in an interview after MTV decided to not air Ryan’s story on the show.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer shared. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

And recently, the Inquisitr also reported that Standifer is standing by her man through all of the legal drama that he is going through. Mackenzie has remained quiet on social media following her husband’s arrest, but according to a source close to Standifer, she is devastated about the situation that Ryan is in.

The source dished that Mackenzie “truly loves Ryan and still believes in him” and likely won’t be leaving him. The source also said that Standifer thinks that this tough time is something that they can get through together.

Mackenzie and Ryan welcomed their first son together, Jagger Edwards, last year.