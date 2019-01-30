Christina Aguilera Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘The Xperience’

On Tuesday, Christina Aguilera announced that she’ll be taking on a Las Vegas residency starting in late May at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The singer shared the news on social media and later appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about The Xperience, which will officially open on May 31, 2019.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner first took to Instagram to share a poster for the residency. The image showed a close-up of Aguilera’s face bedazzled with sparkling jewels and her blonde hair tousled. In the caption, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer wrote that The Xperience will be “a multi-sensory escape to a world of magic & total freedom.”

Tickets for the residency will go on sale starting Saturday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT. Until then, several fan presales are available.

In a separate statement, Aguilera said that the residency will be her “most ambitious show yet,” HuffPost reported.

“Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy,” she said. “For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry.”

During Aguilera’s visit with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, the singer revealed that she had been talking about a possible Las Vegas residency for quite a few years, but she first had to focus on raising her children, Max Liron, 11, and Summer Rain, 4. After a decade-long hiatus, Aguilera returned to music in 2018 when she released her Liberation album and embarked on a tour.

“I had to get back to my heart and my soul and my fans and what I love to do best,” the mother of two told DeGeneres, according to People.

She continued on to explain that the tour had been somewhat of a trial run to see how her children handled being on the road. Ultimately, it helped her decide that now is the time for a residency.

Her kids loved the tour so much, in fact, that they often jumped on stage with Aguilera to dance. She explained that Max Liron and Summer Rain will likely make many appearances during The Xperience.

In addition to her children, Aguilera said that she would be open to collaborations with other powerhouse females performing in Las Vegas. The singer shared in an exclusive interview with E! News that she’d love to hear from Lady Gaga or Britney Spears, both of whom are in the midst of their own residencies.

Sixteen shows are currently scheduled for Aguilera’s residency from May 31 through June 16 and September 20 through October 5.